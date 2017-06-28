Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - JUN 29, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) JUN 29 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
The alert "Accenture acquires Intrepid, expands capabilities to help brands transform mobile user experiences as connected devices soar" was wrongly coded to multiple unrelated companies, including Intrepid Potash Inc, Intrepid Mines Ltd and Intrepid Aviation Ltd.
The alert was filed off a press release from Accenture announcing its acquisition of mobile design and development firm Intrepid.
For related alerts, click on
BANGALORE (Reuters) JUN 29 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 29 Nagpur, June 29 (Reuters) – Gram and Tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on poor demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses prices and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices in limited deals. About 900 of gram and 800 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES