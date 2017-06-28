Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- JUN 29, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 29 Nagpur, June 29 (Reuters) – Gram and Tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on poor demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses prices and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices in limited deals. About 900 of gram and 800 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES