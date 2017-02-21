BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
The alert on Arfin India Ltd considering avenues to diversify is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was inadvertently issued from a press release of Eastern Gases Ltd , an unrelated firm. The remaining alert is correct and has been reissued on
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage: