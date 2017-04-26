BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 26 The alerts on Pakistan's KSB Pumps Company Ltd's March-quarter results are wrong and are withdrawn. The alerts were inadvertently issued off a press release from India's KSB Pumps Ltd.
For alerts on India's KSB Pumps Ltd's quarterly results, click
STORY_NUMBER: FWN1HY0D4
STORY_DATE: 26/04/2017
STORY_TIME: 0903 GMT
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17