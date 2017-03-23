March 23 The alerts on United Bank of India selling a stake in Transunion CIBIL are wrong and have been withdrawn.

The alerts were issued inadvertently off a press release from Union Bank of India, a company unrelated to United Bank of India.

For the correct alerts on Union Bank of India, click .

