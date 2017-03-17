BRIEF-ONGC chairman says has asked government to review gas prices
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18