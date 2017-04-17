BRIEF-ONGC chairman says has asked government to review gas prices
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
The media link on downgrade of Coal India's mines by the national coal quality watchdog was wrongly coded to Cairn India, an unrelated company.
For the correct link, click
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18