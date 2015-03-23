BANGKOK, March 23 Thailand's Advanced Info Service Pcl :

* The country's largest mobile telephone operator expected its revenue growth for this year at 3-4 percent, Chief Executive Somchai Lertsuttiwong told reporters.

* AIS is interested in an auction of spectrum licences used for 4G wireless broadband service slated for August.

* The industry's voice revenue is expected to decline 10 percent this year, with non-voice revenue expanding 30-40 percent.