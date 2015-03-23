BRIEF-TZ Ltd expanded loan facility
* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGKOK, March 23 Thailand's Advanced Info Service Pcl :
* The country's largest mobile telephone operator expected its revenue growth for this year at 3-4 percent, Chief Executive Somchai Lertsuttiwong told reporters.
* AIS is interested in an auction of spectrum licences used for 4G wireless broadband service slated for August.
* The industry's voice revenue is expected to decline 10 percent this year, with non-voice revenue expanding 30-40 percent. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap)
* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 Beijing Supermap Software Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/U0os2D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)