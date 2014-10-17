BRIEF-Vicon Industries amends credit facility, increasing borrowing availability
BANGKOK Oct 17 Thailand's largest mobile operator, Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) plans to invest 4.6 billion baht ($142.19 million) in fixed line broadband network to tap strong demand for high speed Internet service in the country, chief executive Somchai Lertsuthiwong told reporters.
The firm maintained its 2014 revenue growth target of 1-2 pct, in line with the overall industry. In August, AIS had cut revenue growth target from 6-8 percent to reflect weaker consumption after months of domestic political unrest. ($1 = 32.3500 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
April 21 U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP and Japanese government-backed fund, Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ), will submit a joint offer for Toshiba Corp's memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.