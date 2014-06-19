BANGKOK, June 19 Thailand's largest mobile phone
operator Advanced Info Service (AIS) said on
Thursday it plans to lower its 2014 revenue growth target from
6-8 percent, citing economic weakness brought on by several
months of political crisis.
"The 6-8 percent target was set last year. We have to revise
down the number to reflect weak consumption," Wichian
Mektrakarn, AIS Chief Executive told Reuters in a telephone
interview by phone.
Weaker consumption and lower mobile device usage dragged the
company's revenue from all services down 1.8 percent in the
first quarter, with revenue from voice calls alone falling 12
percent.
AIS, 21 percent-owned by Singapore Telecommunications
, is expected to be affected by a delay in the auction
of fourth-generation mobile network licences because the company
currently has the lowest amount of operating bandwidth among the
country's top three operators.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)