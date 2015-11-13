BANGKOK Nov 13 Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) , Thailand's largest mobile operator, has been selected by Thai state telecoms firm TOT Pcl to be a partner in its mobile business, the state firm said on Friday.

The partnership is part of TOT's strategies to strengthen its operations as the state firm is one of several major state enterprises undergoing restrucuturing since the military seized power in 2014.

AIS will lease 15MHz bandwidth on TOT's 2100MHz spectrum for 10 years, TOT acting president Monchai Noosong told a news conference after its board approved the plan. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by William Hardy)