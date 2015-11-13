BRIEF-Slater & Gordon to file claim against Watchstone Group
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGKOK Nov 13 Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) , Thailand's largest mobile operator, has been selected by Thai state telecoms firm TOT Pcl to be a partner in its mobile business, the state firm said on Friday.
The partnership is part of TOT's strategies to strengthen its operations as the state firm is one of several major state enterprises undergoing restrucuturing since the military seized power in 2014.
AIS will lease 15MHz bandwidth on TOT's 2100MHz spectrum for 10 years, TOT acting president Monchai Noosong told a news conference after its board approved the plan. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by William Hardy)
SEOUL, May 12 Shares in Netmarble Games Corp , South Korea's largest mobile games maker, debuted on the stock exchange on Friday above their initial public offering (IPO) price.