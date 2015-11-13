* AIS to lease bandwidth on 2100MHz spectrum for 10 yrs

* AIS to invest on network expansion, use up to 80 pct

* TOT to seek another operator to lease the rest 20 pct (Adds contract details)

By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, Nov 13 Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) , Thailand's largest mobile operator, has been selected by Thai state telecoms firm TOT Pcl to be a partner in its mobile business, the state firm said on Friday.

The partnership is part of TOT's strategies to strengthen its operations as the state firm is one of several major state enterprises undergoing restrucuturing since the military seized power in 2014.

AIS, part owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , will lease 15MHz bandwidth on TOT's 2100MHz spectrum for 10 years, TOT acting president Monchai Noosong told a news conference after its board approved the plan.

It gave no financial details about the deal.

The deal came despite a legal dispute between AIS and TOT over changes in past concession contracts.

Partnership with TOT is seen as positive move for AIS, which has limited bandwidth capacity, analysts said.

Under the deal, AIS will invest in network expansion and will be allowed to use up to 80 percent of the bandwidth, while TOT is considering choosing another operator to lease the remaining 20 percent, Monchai said.

Loxley Pcl, another runner-up in TOT's shortlit for potential partners, may take up the rest, he said.

Loxley has joined with a unit of China Telecom to jointly propose being a strategic partner of TOT.

