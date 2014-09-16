Sept 16 Advtech Ltd :
* Acquisition by Advtech of 100 pct of Centurus Colleges and
withdrawal of cautionary
* Effective date of acquisition is recorded in transaction
agreements as 1 January 2015
* Aggregate consideration payable for acquisition of
Centurus Colleges is R712,000,000, payable in cash
* Advtech's subsidiary, Independent Institute Of Education
Proprietary will acquire 100 pct of shares in Nanospan
Investments Proprietary and Innospan Investments Proprietary
(collectively "Centurus Colleges")
