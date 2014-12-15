BRIEF-Vatti sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 50 pct to 70 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 70 percent, or to be 71.9 million yuan to 81.5 million yuan
Dec 15 Advtech Ltd :
* Board of Advtech is pleased to announce that competition commission has approved Centurus acquisition
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 12.4 million yuan to 17.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (13.8 million yuan)