JOHANNESBURG, March 23 The chief executive of
ADvTECH Ltd stepped down on Monday, only seven months
at the helm after a disagreement with the board of the private
education firm, the interim CEO said.
Leslie Maasdorp was appointed CEO last August after four
years as chairman. His predecessor Frank Thompson was recalled
from retirement to become an interim CEO.
"There were differences of opinion and that led to the
decision on the parting of ways," Thompson said in conference
call but declined to give further details, saying the terms of
Maasdorp departure were confidential.
"I leave ADvTECH with a heavy heart," Maasdorp said in a
statement, without elaborating.
ADvTECH, which also runs tertiary education institutions,
reported a 7 percent rise in annual headline earnings per share
to 41.3 cents, helped by strong showing at is schools unit.
The company, along with rival Curro Holdings, is
betting on growing demand from parents unhappy with the public
education system in Africa's second-largest economy.
It spent nearly 2 billion rand ($165.15 million) in the
fiscal year to the end of March buying schools and adding more
classes to its existing institutions.
Shares in ADvTECH were little changed at 9.03 rand by 0814
GMT, recouping all the losses after falling more than 2 percent
to a session low of 8.70 rand.
($1 = 12.1102 rand)
