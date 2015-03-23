* Maasdorp leaves 7 months after his appointment
* Predecessor recalled from retirement to be acting CEO
* Shares dip 2 pct before recovering to trade higher
(Adds shareholder comment)
JOHANNESBURG, March 23 The chief executive of
ADvTECH Ltd stepped down on Monday after only seven
months in the role, following a disagreement with the board of
the private education firm, its interim CEO said.
Leslie Maasdorp was appointed CEO last August after six
years with company, four of which as chairman. His predecessor,
Frank Thompson, was recalled from retirement to become the
firm's acting chief executive.
"There were differences of opinion and that led to the
decision on the parting of ways," Thompson said in conference
call. "There's was an agreement on the strategy but clearly, and
I wasn't there, there were differences of opinion about the
detail of implementation of his role as CEO."
Thompson said Maasdorp was not pushed but declined to give
further details, saying the terms of Maasdorp departure were
confidential.
"I leave ADvTECH with a heavy heart," Maasdorp said in a
statement, without elaborating.
Maasdorp leaves South Africa's second-biggest private
education firm in the middle of its expansion into the rest
Africa and the budget-friendly private school market dominated
by larger rival Curro Holdings.
Old Mutual , ADvTECH's fourth-largest
shareholder, said it had not supported Maasdorp appointment
because he lacked the skills to drive a company in an
acquisitive and transformative growth phase.
Shares in ADvTECH were up 0.44 percent at 9.03 rand by 1222
GMT, recouping all the losses after falling earlier by more than
2 percent to a session low of 8.70 rand.
"ADvTECH is in an evolutionary phase, I don't think Maasdorp
was the right candidate at this point in time," Brian Pyle, fund
manager at the asset management arm of the Anglo-South African
financial services group said.
"He is a good business leader but I think he may be more
suited for companies in a stable growth phase."
ADvTECH, which also runs tertiary education institutions,
reported a 7 percent rise in annual headline earnings per share
to 41.3 cents, helped by strong showing at is schools unit.
The company, along with Curro Holdings, is betting on
growing demand from parents unhappy with the public education
system in Africa's second-largest economy.
South African spends more per capita on education than any
other African country, but its public schools are frequently
criticized for poor standards of teaching and infrastructure,
leading to low exam pass rates.
ADvTECH spent nearly 2 billion rand ($165.15 million) in the
fiscal year to the end of March buying schools and adding more
classes to its existing institutions.
($1 = 12.1102 rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)