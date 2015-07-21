JOHANNESBURG, July 21 South African private education group Advtech said on Tuesday it had rejected a takeover offer from its bigger rival Curro Holdings, sending its shares tumbling.

The owner of upscale schools and colleges said its board decided unanimously that Curro's offer was "not in the best interests" of Advtech. The firm's shares fell nearly 6 percent to 11.25 rand by 1415 GMT. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)