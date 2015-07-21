(Adds comment from Advtech CEO, large shareholder)
JOHANNESBURG, July 21 South African private
education group Advtech rejected a takeover offer from
its bigger rival Curro Holdings, saying on Tuesday the
proposal contained "unacceptable pre-conditions".
The owner of upscale schools and colleges said its board had
decided unanimously against Curro's offer, citing the
preconditions included the furnishing of confidential
information to Curro. The board felt this would expose Advtech's
strategy to a competitor in case the deal failed.
Advtech's acting chief executive Frank Thompson said in a
statement the company's board thought the deal was unlikely to
succeed and would have held back Advtech's growth strategy.
Advtech spent more than 2 billion rand ($162 million) buying
and expanding schools last year.
One of Advtech's ten largest shareholders, who declined to
be named, told Reuters he was pleased the deal fell through.
"We don't know the terms of offer but it would have probably
involved share swaps and we don't want Curro shares because they
are hopelessly overpriced," the shareholder said.
Curro, which declined to comment, trades at a price-earnings
ratio of more than 200.
Advtech's shares fell more than 7 percent shortly after the
announcement that it had rejected Curro's bid, but pared losses
to close down 2.93 percent at 11.60 rand. The shares are up
about 30 percent so far this year.
Curro's stock shed 0.83 percent to close on 11.70 rand.
Advtech and Curro - whose share price has risen about
seven-fold since listing in 2011 - are betting on growing demand
from parents unhappy with the public education system in
Africa's second-largest economy.
($1 = 12.3352 rand)
