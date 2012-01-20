LONDON, JAN 20 British environmental
consultancy AEA Technology warned on profit for the
fourth time in the last year after it suffered order delays and
contract losses at its Washington-based subsidiary.
Shares in AEA, which advises the U.S. Department of Energy,
the British government and companies on climate change and
energy issues, have fallen from a high of over 400 pence in the
1990s to trade at just 0.3 pence per share on Friday at the
market close.
The company - which was spun out of Britain's Atomic Energy
Authority in 1994 - has seen sales slump as its government
clients cut spending.
A deteriorating macroeconomic backdrop is curbing government
subsidies and funding for green technology globally
.
AEA, which said its European and Boston-based businesses
were performing broadly in line, added that its lender, Lloyds
Banking Group, "remains supportive".