MOSCOW May 12 Russian car sales rose 14 percent year-on-year in April, the Association for European Businesses (AEB) said on Saturday, slightly more than the 13 percent growth rate seen in March.

Stronger sales also allowed the association to raise its forecast for annual car and light commercial vehicle sales by 50,000 units to 2.85 million.

"The solid growth of the Russian automotive market continues into the second quarter," David Thomas, head of the AEB's autos committee, said in a statement.

"Although the pace of the year on year growth is stabilising to less than 15 percent in recent months, we still feel that the AEB full year forecast for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles should be increased by 50,000 units to 2.85 million."

AEB said 880,540 units were sold in the first four months of 2012, up 18 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)