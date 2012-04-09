MOSCOW, April 9 Russian car sales rose 13
percent year-on-year in March, the Association for European
Businesses (AEB) said on Monday, slower than the 25 percent
growth rate for February.
The AEB is forecasting a 12 percent rise in 2012 car sales
to 2.8 million units, close to the pre-crisis mark of 2.9
million recorded in 2008.
"The Automotive Manufacturer's committee does not yet see
any change to our previous view of 2.8 million... but will
review our forecast during April and announce any change in next
month's press release," David Thomas, head of the AEB's autos
committee, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)