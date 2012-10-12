* Earnings to be hit by mining, transport strikes
* Earnings also impacted by charges, empowerment deal
JOHANNESBURG Oct 12 South African chemicals and
explosives manufacturer AECI Ltd expects full-year
earnings to fall by more than 20 percent due to the impact of
strikes in the mining and transport sectors.
AECI, which services mining companies and factories in South
Africa and internationally, said earnings would also take a hit
from extra charges and shares issued in connection with a Black
Economic Empowerment deal.
More precise earnings forecasts would be released in due
course, it said.
Shares in the company were down 2.59 percent at 75.49 by
0702 GMT, compared with a 0.4 percent fall in the JSE All-Share
index.
