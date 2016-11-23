WASHINGTON Nov 23 The U.S. Justice Department
said on Wednesday that Bechtel Corp and AECOM Energy and
Construction Inc have agreed to pay $125 million to
resolve allegations they improperly charged the government for
work at a nuclear treatment plant in Washington state.
Bechtel Corp and URS Energy and Construction Inc, now known
as AECOM, allegedly charged the Energy Department for deficient
nuclear quality materials, services, and testing that was
provided at the Hanford Site near Richland, Washington, the
Justice Department said in a statement.
