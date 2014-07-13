July 13 AECOM Technology Corp :
* Says to acquire URS Corp for $56.31 per share in cash and
stock
* Says to acquire all shares of URS for in deal valued
at $6 billion,
including assumption of URS debt
* Says combined company would have 2013 pro forma revs of more
than $19 billion
and EBITDA of about $1.3 billion
* Says deal would create $250 million in annual cost saving
synergies, nearly
all to be achieved by end of FY 2016
* Says expects deal to be accretive to its GAAP earnings and
more than 25
percent accretive to aecom's cash earnings per share in FY
2015, excluding
transaction costs