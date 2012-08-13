Aug 13 Canadian construction company Aecon Group Inc's quarterly profit more than doubled as costs fell.

Net income rose to C$5.4 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter, from C$2.3 million, or 1 Canadian cent per share a year earlier.

Revenue fell 13 percent to C$661.7 million.

Direct costs and expenses fell 15 percent to C$599.3 million.

Aecon's shares, which have risen 24 percent so far in 2012, closed at C$12.88 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.