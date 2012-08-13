BRIEF-IPIC GMTN board of International Petroleum Investment PJSC reconstituted
* Board of directors of international petroleum investment company PJSC has been reconstituted
Aug 13 Canadian construction company Aecon Group Inc's quarterly profit more than doubled as costs fell.
Net income rose to C$5.4 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter, from C$2.3 million, or 1 Canadian cent per share a year earlier.
Revenue fell 13 percent to C$661.7 million.
Direct costs and expenses fell 15 percent to C$599.3 million.
Aecon's shares, which have risen 24 percent so far in 2012, closed at C$12.88 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* Results of placing of 11,017,432 ordinary shares in Countryside Properties Plc by certain management sellers