Dec 11 Aedes SpA Ligure Lombarda per Imprese e
Costruzioni :
* Concluded on Wednesday it debt restructuring agreements
with lending banks
* Agreements include freeing the company of debt amounting
to about EUR 167.5 million ($208.7 million) through sale of real
estate assets or stakes in companies
* It also includes the transfer to the newly established
Aedes BPM Real Estate SGR fund of all assets and stakes non
consistent with the new strategy
* Said it will transfer to lending banks the majority of
stakes in the fund
* Said it will also proceed with a share capital increase
reserved to the lending banks
* Debt restrucuting agreements are also dependent on the
execution of share capital increases part of the 2014-2019
business plan
