Dec 11 Aedes SpA Ligure Lombarda per Imprese e Costruzioni :

* Concluded on Wednesday it debt restructuring agreements with lending banks

* Agreements include freeing the company of debt amounting to about EUR 167.5 million ($208.7 million) through sale of real estate assets or stakes in companies

* It also includes the transfer to the newly established Aedes BPM Real Estate SGR fund of all assets and stakes non consistent with the new strategy

* Said it will transfer to lending banks the majority of stakes in the fund

* Said it will also proceed with a share capital increase reserved to the lending banks

* Debt restrucuting agreements are also dependent on the execution of share capital increases part of the 2014-2019 business plan Source text for Eikon:

