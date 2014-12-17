Dec 17 Aedes SpA Ligure Lombarda per Imprese e
Costruzioni :
* Said on Tuesday it signed an agreement with Tourist Ferry
Boat SpA to terminate its participation in a joint venture
Neptunia SpA
* It signed also agreement with Neptunia and banks serving
unit's debt concerning debt restructure
* The company will sell to Tourist Ferry Boat SpA its stake
held in Neptunia SpA and related shareholder loans, for a total
consideration of approximately 17.7 million euros ($22.1
million)
* The company will receive Neptunia's property located in
Catania, Italy, for the equivalent of the net debt subject to
reimbursement equal to 12.1 million euros
* The real estate fund managed by Aedes BPM Real Estate SGR
SpA will buy a number of properties in Sicily and Calabria,
formerly owned by Neptunia, for 6.7 million euros
