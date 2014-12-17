BRIEF-Coassets Ltd signs deal with shareholders of Fintech Pte
* Entered into a share sale and purchase agreement with shareholders of Fintech Pte Ltd and a subscription agreement with BML
Dec 17 Aedifica SA :
* Signs purchase agreement for assisted-living apartment complex in Germany
* Contract value is about 14 million euros ($17.4 million)
* Expected initial rented yield is about 6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8060 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 TOTAL INVESTMENT INCOME EUR 10.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.4 MILLION YEAR AGO