Nov 3 Aedifica SA :

* Acquire portfolio of eight rest homes in Germany, subject to outstanding conditions

* Initial gross rental yield approximately 7 percent

* Tenant is Residenz-Gruppe Bremen

* 8 rest homes are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony and total 642 beds

* Total value of German portfolio to rise above 100 million euros