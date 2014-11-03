BRIEF-MMJ Phytotech says Harvest One Capital received approval to acquire co's units
* Harvest One Capital Inc has received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange
Nov 3 Aedifica SA :
* Acquire portfolio of eight rest homes in Germany, subject to outstanding conditions
* Initial gross rental yield approximately 7 percent
* Tenant is Residenz-Gruppe Bremen
* 8 rest homes are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony and total 642 beds
* Total value of German portfolio to rise above 100 million euros Source text bit.ly/1zsamfc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
TOKYO, April 26 Toshiba Corp has decided to replace its auditor after less than a year as the troubled electronics conglomerate struggles to win its approval on full-year financial statement, the Nikkei business daily reported.