MILAN Nov 16 Italian fashion company Aeffe said on Friday it was ending its licence deal with French company Cacharel.

"The collaboration ends with the distribution of the spring-summer 2013 collection," Aeffe said in a statement.

Under the deal, signed in 2009, Aeffe produced and distributed a woman's ready-to-wear clothes range with the Cacharel label.

Aeffe said the end of the licence would reduce its 2013 reveneus by 2 million euros ($2.5 million), but the impact on its margins would be positive by around 500,000 euros.

Aeffe, which reported nine-month revenues of 199 million euros earlier this month, has licence deals with fashion brands including Emanuel Ungaro, Alberta Ferretti, Moschino and Jean-Paul Gaultier. ($1=0.7871 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mike Nesbit)