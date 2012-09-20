* Blackstone to contact potential bidders within weeks
* Potential bidders include private equity, strategic buyers
* Anschutz wants more than money, wants firm intact in sale
By Nadia Damouni and Ronald Grover
NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 Billionaire Phil
Anschutz's sports and entertainment business, AEG, is sparking
interest from a range of media and private equity firms
including Liberty Media Corp and Guggenheim Partners
LLC, in a deal that could fetch more than $6 billion, sources
said.
Others possible suitors include Thomas H. Lee Partners LP,
Bain Capital LLC and Colony Capital LLC, said the sources.
Anschutz, who is in his mid-70s, launched an auction of
Anschutz Entertainment Group on Tuesday, as he looks for a buyer
to take on the company that owns some 100 entertainment venues
globally and sports assets that include the Los Angeles Galaxy
Major League Soccer team, possibly best-known for star David
Beckham, and a stake in the National Basketball Association's
Los Angeles Lakers.
Sources familiar with AEG's assets said the company could
fetch between $6 billion and $8 billion in a sale. One of the
sources said AEG has asked for at least $7 billion. AEG
President and CEO Tim Leiweke declined to confirm the price tag
but said a deal would be in the multibillion-dollar range.
Another source familiar with the matter said that as a
private owner, Anschutz is under no pressure to sell AEG.
Anschutz would sell it only as a fully integrated platform and
not in pieces, the source said. Further, he would sell it only
to a buyer with the resources and commitment to keep the
platform as it is, the source added.
"The Dodgers were supposedly going to be sold for a billion
dollars," said Leiweke, referring to the $2 billion acquisition
of the Los Angeles Major League Baseball team by a Guggenheim
Partners-led group earlier this year. "We will get a premium
because you don't find those kinds of real estate developments
anywhere else. This is more unique than the Dodgers."
"When we started on this path 15 years ago with Anschutz, he
made it very clear at the time that this is about an equity
play," Leiweke added. "He is not a man that has a huge ego. This
has never been about toys; this has always been about business."
Blackstone Advisory Partners, AEG's investment
banker, intends to begin contacting potential bidders over the
next few weeks. The firm is compiling a list of potential
buyers, which include sovereign funds, private equity, large
pension funds and strategic partners, but some have already said
they would be interested, according to people with knowledge of
the process.
Given the size of the business and the diverse portfolio,
according to sources familiar with the thinking of potential
buyers, some parties could be compelled to break AEG into
separate units. That would result in a holding company for the
sports assets including the National Hockey League's Los Angeles
Kings and another holding real estate that includes its London
02 entertainment district.
Guggenheim, which recently bought Dick Clark Productions in
addition to the Dodgers, could express interest. So too could
Colony Capital, the Los Angeles-based private equity fund whose
assets include the Miramax film studio. A spokeswoman for
Guggenheim declined to comment. A Colony spokeswoman was not
available for comment.
John Malone's Liberty Media is also considered a logical
bidder, although if Liberty participates in the sale, it would
likely be in concert with private equity, said one source
familiar with the situation. Liberty owns a 21 percent stake in
Live Nation Entertainment Inc, a rival concert promoter
to AEG, and would likely need regulatory approval.
A Liberty spokeswoman did not return phone calls.
Thomas H. Lee Partners (THL) and Bain also have preliminary
interest in AEG although the valuation expectation could be hard
for a private equity firm to meet, sources familiar with the
situation said. If they decide to bid, the private equity firms
are likely to seek a partner, they said. Representatives for
Bain and THL declined to comment.
Once the sale of AEG is kicked off, it will be treated as a
classic two-step M&A sale process, where initial indications of
interest will be taken from prospective buyers, leading to more
serious contenders. The company hopes to wrap up a deal by the
first part of next year.
L.A. WATCHES CLOSELY
The auction is expected to be closely watched by the city of
Los Angeles, where AEG is planning to build a $1.2 billion
football stadium and convention center, called Farmers Field.
AEG won approval from a Los Angeles planning commission for the
stadium on Sept. 13, a key milestone for a project that is
expected to create an estimated 23,000 jobs.
Leiweke said the sale of AEG would not affect the
development and construction of Farmers Field.
Signaling its intention to finish the project would help
allay fears among National Football League teams that might want
to relocate to Los Angeles. The stadium needs a team to serve as
anchor tenant to help it service $228.7 million in low-interest
bonds.
"I have the commitment from them that this won't affect
plans for an NFL team to return to Los Angeles in the near
future," said Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa in a statement.
Councilwoman Jan Perry, whose district would include the new
stadium, said she has been assured that a new owner would honor
commitments made by AEG.
"The stadium will go ahead, with no public money and 23,000
jobs," she said, although she added that she would have to see
whatever agreement AEG signs with the new owners.
"We're taking it day by day," she said.