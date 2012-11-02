LOS ANGELES Nov 1 Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), owned by billionaire Phil Anshutz, has settled a dispute with several anti-poverty groups, clearing the way for the sports and entertainment empire to build a football stadium in downtown Los Angeles.

AEG, which operates entertainment venues worldwide and also owns sports assets, has put itself on the block and is seeking bids in the $10 billion range. Its plans to bring a National Football League team to Los Angeles is for some potential buyers an attractive part of deal.

AEG said it has agreed to create a $15 million trust fund for low-income housing in a settlement with the Play Fair Coalition of anti-poverty groups.

In August, the coalition filed a suit against a Senate bill that would have expedited challenges against the stadium's environmental impact report, potentially holding up the football stadium project for a long time.

"We are satisfied that the community concerns and environmental issues are better addressed, said Becky Dennison, co-director of the Los Angeles Community Action Network, a member of the coalition. She said the agreement also enables the community to stay involved in these issues going forward.

The list of potential AEG buyers includes investment firm Guggenheim Partners LLC, private equity firms such as Thomas H. Lee Partners LP, Bain Capital LLC and Colony Capital LLC, as well as trade buyers and sovereign wealth funds.

Billionaire Oracle Corp's CEO Larry Ellison has also expressed a preliminary interest with one of the attractions being the opportunity to own a National Football League team, sources have said.

Biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong, Los Angeles's richest person with more than $7 billion, has also said he would bid for AEG, seeking to use its sports and concert assets to promote a healthy lifestyle to LA citizens.

AEG has developed more than 100 entertainment venues globally, including the Staples Center in Los Angeles, The O2 Arena in London and the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai.

The company also owns sports assets that include the Los Angeles Galaxy Major League Soccer team, possibly best-known for its star David Beckham, and a stake in the National Basketball Association's Los Angeles Lakers.