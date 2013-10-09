(Adds details on the Greek market)
* Deal marks second attempt by Aegean to buy Greek peer
* EU says Olympic would go out of business without Aegean
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Oct 9 Greece's Aegean Airlines
has won European Union approval to buy loss-making
rival Olympic Air at the second attempt, after a new antitrust
investigation found Olympic would close down if the deal was
blocked.
Aegean has said the proposed 72 million-euro ($96.4 million)
deal is crucial for both airlines amid a decline in domestic
demand in recession-hit Greece.
"It is clear that, due to the on-going Greek crisis and
given Olympic's own very difficult financial situation, Olympic
would be forced to leave the market soon in any event," EU
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Wednesday.
"Therefore we approved the merger because it has no
additional negative effect on competition," he added.
Reuters had reported on Oct. 2 that the European Commission
would clear the deal.
The EU competition authority, which vetoed Aegean's first
attempt to buy Olympic in 2011 from investment group Marfin
, said the number of overlapping serviced by both
carriers had been reduced since its decision almost three years
ago.
It also said other airlines would be unlikely to enter the
Greek market and compete with Aegean and Olympic, and that there
was no other buyer for Olympic.
The regulator's approval marks the first time it has cleared
a deal it previously rejected. Ryanair made history when
the Commission blocked its third acquisition bid for Aer Lingus
in February.
Olympic, founded in 1957 by the late shipping magnate
Aristotle Onassis, fell into a steady decline after being
operated for decades by the Greek government, saddling the state
budget with losses.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)