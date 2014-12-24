REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
Dec 24 Aegek SA :
* Approves bond loan of a maximum of 9,180,000 euros ($11.20 million) in order to refund its bank debt
* Bond loan to be covered by Alpha bank and Piraues bank
Source text: bit.ly/1xg0S6U
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8197 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.