BRIEF-Weiguang Biological Products' IPO oversubscribed in online tranche
June 4 Shenzhen Weiguang Biological Products Co Ltd
NEW YORK Oct 18 Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Aegerion Pharma up 3.1 percent to $19.75 in premarket after FDA advisory committee recommends lomitapide approval
June 4 Shenzhen Weiguang Biological Products Co Ltd
June 4 Women with advanced breast cancer who carry specific genetic mutations experienced double the response rate and delayed disease progression when treated with AstraZeneca Plc's Lynparza compared with standard chemotherapy, according to data from a late-stage trial presented on Sunday.