Dec 21 After spending roughly three decades at the big brokerage units of several firms in New York, adviser Peter Hirsh has stepped into the independent space to join Aegis Capital's Manhattan office, the firm said on Wednesday.

Hirsh, who began his career with Merrill Lynch in 1984, joined Aegis as managing director of investments in early December. He was most recently with Janney Montgomery Scott.

"We wanted to get away from the big firm mentality," Hirsh said in an interview. "(Aegis) is an independent platform."

Aegis, which has clearing relationships with outlets such as Pension Financial Services Inc and JP Morgan, allows advisers to source outside vendors to enable "conflict free" third-party clearing platforms.

Hirsh had also previously worked as an adviser at Lehman Brothers, Prudential Securities, Advest and Oppenheimer & Co, where he worked with high net worth private clients in areas of fixed-income, equities and portfolio management.

Over his 27 years in the industry, Hirsh generated annual revenue amounts in the $1 million range, the firm said.

Earlier this year, Aegis also said it recruited a former Oppenheimer adviser in late September to join the firm. David Drucker, a two-decade industry veteran, also joined Aegis in New York.