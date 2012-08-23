LONDON Aug 23 British marketing group Aegis posted a 20 percent rise in first half profit, helped by new business wins and strong performances from its media and digital units.

Aegis, which counts Coca-Cola and Disney among its clients, on Thursday said underlying pretax profit rose to 69.4 million pounds ($109.7 million) in the six months to the end of June on revenues 17.2 percent higher at 596.8 million pounds.

The company attributed the growth to an increased revenue contribution from its digital and North American businesses as well as a key contract win with General Motors Co earlier this year.

Aegis, which is being bought out by Japanese ad giant Dentsu for 3.2 billion pounds, said the deal had been overwhelmingly approved by its shareholders.

The acquisition is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2012, subject to satisfaction of certain competition clearances, it said.