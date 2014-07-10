July 10 India's Essar Global Fund Ltd is selling the U.S. operations of Aegis, its outsourcing and technology portfolio unit, to Paris-based rival Teleperformance SA for $610 million as the European company looks to boost its presence in the United States.

The sale includes Aegis' U.S. operations, the Philippines and Costa Rica. Aegis will retain its BPO business across India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Australia, South Africa, Peru, Argentina, Saudi Arabia and the UK, according to a statement by Essar.

The business to be acquired represents total annual revenue of $400 million and more than 19,000 full-time employees across 16 centres in the three countries, Teleperformance said in a statement.

Buying Aegis U.S. will significantly strengthen the Paris-based company's presence in the healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality verticals in the United States, the company said.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)