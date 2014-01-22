BRIEF-Meda Inc to sell Summit Hotel Bukit Mertajam to Teraju Menang for 20 mln rgt
* Entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement for proposed disposal of Summit Hotel Bukit Mertajam to Teraju Menang
AMSTERDAM Jan 22 Aegon NV: * Calls USD 550 million in perpetual capital
securities * To call for the redemption of junior perpetual capital securities
with a coupon of 6.875 pct issued in 2006 * Redemption to be effective March 15, 2014, when principal amount of
$550 million will be repaid with accrued interest * Redemption will improve co's gross financial leverage ratio by 1.2
percentage points and reduce future interest costs * Securities are currently listed on the New York stock exchange with
symbol AEV
LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - The Republic of Lithuania has sent out a request for proposals to banks for a euro-denominated Eurobond, according to sources.