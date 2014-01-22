AMSTERDAM Jan 22 Aegon NV: * Calls USD 550 million in perpetual capital

securities * To call for the redemption of junior perpetual capital securities

with a coupon of 6.875 pct issued in 2006 * Redemption to be effective March 15, 2014, when principal amount of

$550 million will be repaid with accrued interest * Redemption will improve co's gross financial leverage ratio by 1.2

percentage points and reduce future interest costs * Securities are currently listed on the New York stock exchange with

symbol AEV