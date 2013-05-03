AMSTERDAM May 3 Dutch life insurer Aegon said on Friday it had agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in a Spanish life insurer for 449.5 million euros ($587.6 million) to Banco Sabadell.

The sale of the joint venture stake was part of a restructuring of Aegon's Spanish operations following consolidation of Spain's banking sector, Aegon said in a statement.

Aegon will keep operating in Spain through other subsidiaries, it said.

($1 = 0.7649 euros)