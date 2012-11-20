(Adds detail)
AMSTERDAM Nov 20 Dutch insurer Aegon
on Tuesday named a new chief financial officer to take over when
the current CFO's term expires next year.
Darryl Button, a 43-year-old Canadian who is head of Aegon's
corporate financial centre, will replace Jan Nooitgedagt, Aegon
said in a statement. Button was previously CFO of Aegon
Americas.
Nooitgedagt, 59, became CFO in April 2009, and was appointed
for a four-year term. He will retire next year in line with
Aegon's retirement arrangements for executive board members,
Aegon said.
A document on Aegon's website showed that Nooitgedagt was
eligible for a second term until mid-2015, and that his
retirement was scheduled after that.
The retirement age for executive board members is either 60
or 62 years, said the document, which was dated May 12, 2011.
Aegon is a top 10 insurer in the U.S. where it owns life
insurer Transamerica, and the company makes more than half of
its underlying pre-tax operating income in the United States.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)