AMSTERDAM Nov 20 Dutch insurer Aegon on Tuesday named a new chief financial officer to take over when the current CFO's term expires next year.

Darryl Button, a 43-year-old Canadian who is head of Aegon's corporate financial centre, will replace Jan Nooitgedagt, Aegon said in a statement. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)