BRIEF-Altarea completes a bond issue of 500 million euros
* COUPON ON BONDS IS 2.250% Source text: http://bit.ly/2spVCN7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
AMSTERDAM, June 28 Dutch insurer Aegon inadequately disclosed the costs of three types of investment-linked insurance policies between 1989 and 2004, a Dutch court ruled on Wednesday.
Although the court said the company must compensate customers, Aegon said the ruling would only apply to a "very limited number" of clients, because it has already struck settlements with many in recent years.
Aegon's shares fell briefly after the verdict was announced but are now trading flat at 4.35 euros.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Susan Thomas)
* D.R. Horton and Forestar announce merger agreement to create a leading national land development company