AMSTERDAM Jan 27 Dutch insurer Aegon
said it completed a 2 billion euro ($2.6 billion)
syndicated credit facility agreement with a group of
international banks led by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Citigroup Global Markets.
The revolving standby facility has a term of five years with
two one-year extension options. The facility also allows Aegon
to issue letters of credit for an amount up to 1 billion euros,
it said on Friday.
The new facility replaces Aegon's current $3 billion
syndicated letter of credit and revolving credit facilities,
which would have expired in September, it said.
($1 = 0.7601 euro)
(Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Dan Lalor)