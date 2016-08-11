Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 11 Aegon NV :
* Announces acquisition of Cofunds from Legal & General for GBP 140 million (164 million euros)
* Transaction is expected to close by end of 2016, subject to customary regulatory approval, and integration of business is expected to be completed by 2018
* Expects to generate GBP 60 million of annualized cost synergies by moving Cofunds business onto state-of--art aegon technology
* These cost savings are expected to lead to an estimated solvency II capital benefit of GBP 150 million before end of 2017, which significantly limits net investment for acquisition of Cofunds
* Acquisition of Cofunds will contribute to achieving group's return on equity target
* Aegon's UK subsidiaries expect to resume dividend payments to holding in 2017 in line with earlier guidance
