LONDON Feb 17 Dutch life insurer Aegon
has struck a 12 billion euro ($15.65 billion) deal
with Deutsche Bank to protect itself against the financial
impact of customers living longer than expected, the biggest
such transaction in Europe.
Under the deal, Deutsche Bank is taking a fee to cover the
cost of unforeseen increases in the lifespan of Aegon customers
accounting for 12 billion euros of reserves, about one third of
the insurer's Dutch business, the two companies said on Friday.
Deutsche Bank has in turn passed on most of the risk to
capital market investors through private bond and swap
placements.
Such deals are tipped for strong growth as unexpected
increases in pensioner lifespans, fuelled by medical advances
and lifestyle changes, inflict potentially crippling extra costs
on insurers and pension funds.
"We believe this market will continue to grow as insurance
companies and pension funds look at new ways to manage their
liabilities while investors seek diversified investment
opportunities," said Clare Hennings, Deutsche Bank's head of
structured insurance solutions.
In November, Deutsche Bank provided protection from
longevity increases on 3 billion pounds ($4.72 billion) of
liabilities in British aero engine maker Rolls Royce's pension
fund.
British life insurer Legal & General and reinsurer
Hannover Re last month agreed a 1 billion pound
longevity transfer deal for British glass maker Pilkington's
staff pension scheme.
Britain's pension risk transfer market, where companies pay
insurers or banks to shoulder some of the investment risk
associated with their retirement schemes, reached a record 9
billion pounds last year, according to pension consultants Hyman
Robertson.
Separately on Friday, Aegon said it missed fourth-quarter
profit estimates after taking several one-off charges and
expected the euro zone crisis to continue to affect the economy
and financial markets.