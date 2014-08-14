UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
Aug 14 Dutch insurer Aegon NV reported a 7 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by a rise in deposits and gains in equity markets.
Underlying earnings before tax rose to 514 million euros ($686.8 million) from 481 million euros a year earlier.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast an underlying pretax profit of 505 million euros.
Gross deposits rose 3 percent to 13.0 billion euros, while the return on equity rose to 8.8 percent.
The company also announced an interim dividend of 11 cents per share. ($1 = 0.7484 Euros) (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.