AMSTERDAM Nov 6 Dutch insurer Aegon said on Thursday third-quarter net income fell 40 percent to 227 million euros ($307 million), as results were hit again by hedging-related and other losses.

Quarterly underlying earnings before tax rose 7 percent to 531 million euros, beating forecasts and lifted by higher equity markets.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected net profit of 145 million euros, with estimates ranging from 32 million euros to 274 million euros. The average forecast for underlying earnings before tax was 469 million euros.

Aegon said it took a fair value items loss of 493 million euros, which was only partly offset by higher underlying earnings, increased realised gains and tax benefits.

"Net income was impacted, mainly by Aegon's decision to bring economic assumptions for interest rates and equity markets in line with market conditions," Alex Wynaendts, chief executive, said in a statement.

Aegon lowered its annual equity market total return assumption to 8 percent from 9 percent, accounting for about 135 million euros of the total fair value items loss, while various interest rate-related adjustments for bonds accounted for about 270 million euros of the total.

