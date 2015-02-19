AMSTERDAM Feb 19 Dutch insurer Aegon
reported better-than-expected earnings on Thursday for the
fourth quarter on a mix of growth in its businesses, the
stronger U.S. dollar and investment gains.
The company reported underlying pre-tax income of 562
million euros ($641 million), up 19 percent from 473 million
euros in the same period a year earlier.
Analysts polled by Reuters had seen the figure at 528
million euros.
The company gave no forecast for 2015, with CEO Alex
Wynaendts saying in a statement that its performance came amid
"what continues to be a challenging environment with persistent
low interest rates and market volatility".
Net income rose to 399 million euros from 157 million euros
in the fourth quarter of 2013, as the company booked 304 million
euros in gains on investments, up from 104 million euros.
Aegon's shares have fallen 2.4 percent over the past 12
months, compared to a 16 percent rise for the benchmark AEX
index of Dutch blue chips.
Aegon does around half of its business in the United States,
where it owns the Transamerica brand.
The company said underlying earnings in the Americas rose 14
percent to $467 million on growth in variable annuities and
pensions.
($1 = 0.8764 euros)
