By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM Feb 19 Dutch insurer Aegon
reported better than expected fourth-quarter earnings on
Thursday, boosted by investment gains as the company sold off
assets in preparation for Europe's new Solvency II capital rules
which come into force next year.
Net income jumped to 399 million euros ($456 million) from
157 million euros in the same period of 2013, as the company
booked 304 million euros in gains on investments, up from 104
million euros last time.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a net profit of 209
million.
However, the company gave no forecast for 2015, in part
because of continuing uncertainty over the impact the Solvency
II rules will have this year.
Shares were volatile after the earnings, first trading 2
percent higher, then falling 1.7 percent. At midday they were
off 0.6 percent at 6.61 euros. The price now stands marginally
down on a year ago, compared with a near 20 percent rise in the
Stoxx Europe 600 insurance sector index.
Chief Financial Officer Darryl Button said the company,
which has half of its business in the United States, is still
working with regulators to understand how to apply Solvency II
rules to its non-European operations.
Meanwhile the new requirements will be met at Aegon's Dutch
operations by mid-year, six months before the new rules take
effect.
However, preparations for Solvency II already explained why
gains were "high" in the fourth quarter, Button told Reuters,
saying that the company had taken profits selling down a
portfolio of callable bonds and some asset-backed securities in
Britain and the Netherlands, and buying sovereign debt instead.
Asked whether he thought the company's low share price to
equity ratio of 0.59 was merited, Button said it was partly due
to the company's return on equity, which improved to 9.7 percent
in the quarter but was down at 7.7 percent a year ago.
Aegon has a market capitalisation of 14.3 billion euros,
against shareholders' equity of 24.3 billion at year-end.
"The discount is probably bigger than what it should be," he
said.
"I think it will disappear as we deliver on our objectives."
ING analyst Albert Ploegh said the company's results were
broadly in line with expectations, but uncertainty about the
impact of Solvency II is forcing the company to hold extra
capital at the Dutch operating unit and preventing it from
announcing a share buyback programme.
Ploegh said he expects a 400 million-euro buyback will be
announced in the second half, and repeated a 'Buy' rating on
shares.
($1 = 0.8764 euros)
