By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM Feb 19 Dutch insurer Aegon reported better than expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, boosted by investment gains as the company sold off assets in preparation for Europe's new Solvency II capital rules which come into force next year.

Net income jumped to 399 million euros ($456 million) from 157 million euros in the same period of 2013, as the company booked 304 million euros in gains on investments, up from 104 million euros last time.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a net profit of 209 million.

However, the company gave no forecast for 2015, in part because of continuing uncertainty over the impact the Solvency II rules will have this year.

Shares were volatile after the earnings, first trading 2 percent higher, then falling 1.7 percent. At midday they were off 0.6 percent at 6.61 euros. The price now stands marginally down on a year ago, compared with a near 20 percent rise in the Stoxx Europe 600 insurance sector index.

Chief Financial Officer Darryl Button said the company, which has half of its business in the United States, is still working with regulators to understand how to apply Solvency II rules to its non-European operations.

Meanwhile the new requirements will be met at Aegon's Dutch operations by mid-year, six months before the new rules take effect.

However, preparations for Solvency II already explained why gains were "high" in the fourth quarter, Button told Reuters, saying that the company had taken profits selling down a portfolio of callable bonds and some asset-backed securities in Britain and the Netherlands, and buying sovereign debt instead.

Asked whether he thought the company's low share price to equity ratio of 0.59 was merited, Button said it was partly due to the company's return on equity, which improved to 9.7 percent in the quarter but was down at 7.7 percent a year ago.

Aegon has a market capitalisation of 14.3 billion euros, against shareholders' equity of 24.3 billion at year-end.

"The discount is probably bigger than what it should be," he said.

"I think it will disappear as we deliver on our objectives."

ING analyst Albert Ploegh said the company's results were broadly in line with expectations, but uncertainty about the impact of Solvency II is forcing the company to hold extra capital at the Dutch operating unit and preventing it from announcing a share buyback programme.

Ploegh said he expects a 400 million-euro buyback will be announced in the second half, and repeated a 'Buy' rating on shares. ($1 = 0.8764 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)