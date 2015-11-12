BRIEF-Genpact acquires BrightClaim and their associated co National Vendor
* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim
AMSTERDAM Nov 11 Dutch insurer Aegon on Thursday reported a net loss of 524 million euros in the third quarter, due mainly to a book loss on the sale of Canadian activities, slightly worse than market expectations.
Analysts polled for Reuters had expected an average third-quarter net loss of 509 million euros.
Aegon reported a charge of 950 million euros in the three months through September due to the Canadian book loss. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim
WASHINGTON, May 3 A former accountant at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to settle parallel criminal and civil charges, after he was caught illegally trading options while working at the agency, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.